$0.59 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UVSP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 77,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $892.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

