$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

