$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $12,113,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.38. 620,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -402.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

