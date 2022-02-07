$0.83 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.07. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,705,201. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PCRX opened at $64.36 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

