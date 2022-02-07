$0.90 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.38. 287,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

