0Chain (ZCN) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $19.62 million and $101,492.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.