$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Catalent posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

CTLT stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. Catalent has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.