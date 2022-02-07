$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $16.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.