$1.63 EPS Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.08. Howard Hughes reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,458.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

HHC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.38. 1,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

