$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $510.87. 27,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,684. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.44.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

