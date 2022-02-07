$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

POST stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Post by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

