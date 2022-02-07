$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.11. 1,176,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

