$11.96 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $11.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $12.12 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.90 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

