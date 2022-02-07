11,084 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 137.3% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,241.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,150. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

