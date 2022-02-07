$128.26 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post sales of $128.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $118.52 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $432.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.30 million to $442.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $609.88 million, with estimates ranging from $606.75 million to $613.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,092.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,273.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

