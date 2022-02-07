14,288 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

NYSE GS traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $368.00. 14,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.50 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.48 and a 200-day moving average of $391.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.