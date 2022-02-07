1,602,217 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Schf GPE LLC

Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,602,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,421,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 6.5% of Schf GPE LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schf GPE LLC owned 0.19% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,271 shares of company stock worth $7,473,811 over the last quarter.

Shares of HOOD opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

