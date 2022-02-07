17,400 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Five9 accounts for about 1.8% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,863. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

