195,000 Shares in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HEET stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69. Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $26.83.

