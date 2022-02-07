$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $2.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.12. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $186.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,021. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $195.08. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

