$2.44 EPS Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.65. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.10 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 27,828.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 3M by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 110.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

