$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.54. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $8.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.46. 119,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $249.79 and a one year high of $316.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

