200,000 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of F45 Training as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $48,851,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $3,366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last three months.

Shares of FXLV opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

