200,000 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of F45 Training as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $48,851,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $3,366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Shares of FXLV opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
F45 Training Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.