$202.05 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $202.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $203.97 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $840.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,381,976 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

