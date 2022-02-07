20,596 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock worth $10,353,242 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

