$21.52 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

