$21.52 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.