$213.52 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report sales of $213.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.45 million and the highest is $218.20 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $620.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow fuboTV.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FUBO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.09. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $51.50.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
