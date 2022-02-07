21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up 11.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 8.88% of 21Vianet Group worth $209,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VNET. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

