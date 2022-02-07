$22.21 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce sales of $22.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.87 million to $22.43 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $93.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

PNNT stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

