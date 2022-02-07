$224.52 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report sales of $224.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.41 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $773.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.77 million to $780.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $997.17 million, with estimates ranging from $945.63 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

PDS opened at $46.08 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $613.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.5% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 197,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

