2,250,000 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by Darsana Capital Partners LP

Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,940,000. BigCommerce comprises about 3.8% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned 3.16% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BigCommerce by 1,918.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BigCommerce by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BigCommerce by 61.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $87,896.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,152 shares of company stock worth $3,489,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $30.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

