23,858 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Arena Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 42,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 368,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.02. 31,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

