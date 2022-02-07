2,647,059 Shares in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Purchased by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,897,000. Omega Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 5.54% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,544,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.