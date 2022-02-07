2,647,059 Shares in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Purchased by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,897,000. Omega Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 5.54% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,544,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

