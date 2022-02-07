$3.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $3.86. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 752.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,228. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $75.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

