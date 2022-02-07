30,000 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 52.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1,859.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,066. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

