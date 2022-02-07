300,000 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,908,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 343,367 shares of company stock worth $33,285,804 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,487. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

