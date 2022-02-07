$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $309.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.90 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $171.75 on Monday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

