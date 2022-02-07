$31.61 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report sales of $31.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.80 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $32.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $130.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.27 million to $131.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.31 million, with estimates ranging from $135.83 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

