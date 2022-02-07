$32.18 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to report sales of $32.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE WEAV opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

