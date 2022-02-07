328,100 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 328,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.27% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $4,838,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,418,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,209,000.

HYAC opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

