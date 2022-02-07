33,373 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

