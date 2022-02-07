350,000 Shares in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.98% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUGS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

