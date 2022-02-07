35,600 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.