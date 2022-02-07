3,719,600 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Bought by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,719,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,000. N-able accounts for approximately 4.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 2.08% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,625,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NABL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.35. 4,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

