3,723,904 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Schf GPE LLC

Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,723,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,866,000. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 21.9% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schf GPE LLC owned 0.95% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,057,909 shares of company stock valued at $734,821,920. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.