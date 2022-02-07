$385.32 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce sales of $385.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.70 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,289. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

