$389.40 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $389.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the highest is $405.30 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.74 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.