$39.77 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $39.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $155.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $168.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

LMAT stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.