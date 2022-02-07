45,100 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $91.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

