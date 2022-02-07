48,233 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4,499.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.